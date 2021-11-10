Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Beware an ANC/EFF coalition If they don’t heed the message from the voters, the main political parties will let the country down — and the EFF in B L Premium

SA leaders cannot differentiate between an enemy and an opponent. The results of the local elections have shown that many of our leaders construct laagers around themselves and shut out any possibility of working with those they perceive as enemies — instead of identifying opportunities and exploiting them.

This is tragic. The people of SA have given no party a clear mandate to govern. The message is clear: have some humility, introspect, and work with others...