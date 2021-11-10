JUSTICE MALALA: Beware an ANC/EFF coalition
If they don’t heed the message from the voters, the main political parties will let the country down — and the EFF in
10 November 2021 - 07:00
SA leaders cannot differentiate between an enemy and an opponent. The results of the local elections have shown that many of our leaders construct laagers around themselves and shut out any possibility of working with those they perceive as enemies — instead of identifying opportunities and exploiting them.
This is tragic. The people of SA have given no party a clear mandate to govern. The message is clear: have some humility, introspect, and work with others...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now