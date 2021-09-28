LETTER: No hope for SA with farms burning

We all know SA is desperately in need of fixed investment to create jobs. I received the following text recently from a close friend who reluctantly emigrated to New Zealand a few years ago, and until now has had his heart set on returning to retire in the Cape:

“A friend of mine farms in Kimberley. Third generation farmers. His farm was set alight by township thugs on Friday night. Lost 7,000ha and a herd of wildebeest burnt to death. His senior labourer said the EFF was campaigning in the townships and encouraging folk to take back the land. Is there any hope?”

My response to him was that as a fellow patriot I would have to say no. I love this country but hate what it is becoming.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

