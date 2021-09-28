Going getting tough for Stuart Baxter at Chiefs second time around

It seems Stuart Baxter is running out of ideas at Kaizer Chiefs in his second stint as Amakhosi coach.

It was Baxter’s transitional play that saw Amakhosi dominate in his first period as Chiefs coach between 2012 and 2015. And that was the reason the former Bafana Bafana coach was brought back to the hot seat again.

But now the going seems to be tough, with Amakhosi having won only once in five matches this season, drawing two and losing the other two.

Speaking after his side’s disappointing goalless draw with Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, Baxter said his transitional play was under the microscope from fellow Premier Soccer League teams.

“The reason teams are playing long [balls] against us is that we have been so good in transition,” Baxter said. “I think the last three opponents have gone long and started playing from there to miss our press, so we just have to make sure that when we start our press high up it’s more effective.

“When we drop and have a low block, we are compact, so it is up to us to adjust a little bit. People are going to play long.”