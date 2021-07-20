Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Basic grant will be local election bribery

The country cannot afford such ANC largesse

20 July 2021 - 14:41
Picture: EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Having revealed to the country just how inept and directionless it is in its handling of the failed insurrection, the ANC is fearful of a further decline in support at the upcoming local government election.

It therefore proposes to follow in the well-defined footsteps of the party’s traitorous former leader by using more taxpayer funds to bribe the electorate by proposing a universal basic income grant.

This after some 20 years of bribing the emerging black middle class by providing often overpaid jobs in the government and the many companies and entities it controls (think SAA, Eskom and the SABC for starters). We now know where that has led.

That the nation cannot afford this new profligacy is, of course, unimportant. Keeping snouts in the trough is essential; the deployment of incompetent cadres therefore necessary.

Robert Stone 
Linden

