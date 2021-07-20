LETTER: Basic grant will be local election bribery

Having revealed to the country just how inept and directionless it is in its handling of the failed insurrection, the ANC is fearful of a further decline in support at the upcoming local government election.

It therefore proposes to follow in the well-defined footsteps of the party’s traitorous former leader by using more taxpayer funds to bribe the electorate by proposing a universal basic income grant.

This after some 20 years of bribing the emerging black middle class by providing often overpaid jobs in the government and the many companies and entities it controls (think SAA, Eskom and the SABC for starters). We now know where that has led.

That the nation cannot afford this new profligacy is, of course, unimportant. Keeping snouts in the trough is essential; the deployment of incompetent cadres therefore necessary.

Robert Stone

Linden

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.