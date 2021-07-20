CARTOON: Basic income grant

S&P and Nasdaq suffer their biggest one-day drops since mid-May while the Dow falls to a nine-month low
With meat-free burgers on a roll, engineered protein means steak without the slaughter
Durban business chamber says anxious investors are wary after government failed to protect them during unrest
A judge will adjudicate on Zuma’s application to have the lead prosecutor, Billy Downer, recused from the arms deal trial
International Business Machines spent about $3bn in the first half to bolster cloud and AI capabilities
Rating action puts Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Cape Town into junk territory
Strategy should be a priority for those wanting to remain relevant in the future
Paul Hodgkins had posed for selfies during the the January 6 US Capitol attack
Neither side is well prepared amid Covid-19 and injuries
Since its inception in 1896 the modern Games has been through the best and worst of times, and it always comes through
