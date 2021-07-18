National Ramaphosa says basic income grant will show government cares Changes to cabinet are ‘under review’ BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night that both the government and the ANC were actively engaged in giving serious consideration to a basic income grant.

Speaking at the annual Nelson Mandela memorial lecture after 10 days of unprecedented violence and mayhem in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ramaphosa said a basic income grant would show people that the government cared...