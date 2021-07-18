Ramaphosa says basic income grant will show government cares
Changes to cabinet are ‘under review’
18 July 2021 - 23:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night that both the government and the ANC were actively engaged in giving serious consideration to a basic income grant.
Speaking at the annual Nelson Mandela memorial lecture after 10 days of unprecedented violence and mayhem in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Ramaphosa said a basic income grant would show people that the government cared...
