Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Raising chicken prices hits poor

30 May 2021 - 17:11
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

SA, with all its resources, is a very poor country for many reasons. We have a society that has the world’s highest unemployment rate, accompanied by mass poverty.

Many families struggle to pay for basic foods. Others are literally starving. Yet with all our problems, requiring so much energy and effort to fix, we regularly increase the price of chicken — the most popular and cheapest form of protein available.

Pick up any newspaper and you will read about some type of tariff action launched against poultry importers for importing cheaper chicken to feed the poor.

It’s obvious from various media reports that we have a healthy local chicken industry and the value of these disputed products, which appear to be of decent quality, will not break the bank.

Yet we are totally obsessed with terminating these imports, and in so doing raising food prices. It also appears this is in line with government philosophies and policies. Is this how we care for our poor? The mind boggles.

Craig Wilson
Gallo Manor

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Baird gets it wrong, again

SA imports chicken birds and cuts with a total market share of just under 15%. It is very simple to check this
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Casting aspersions on honesty of poultry industry is disingenuous

Changes in total market share, including MDM, are relevant to the local industry because they provide an accurate picture of the SA market
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Let us all be honest

Do not manipulate statistics in the chicken wars
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Identical safety checks needed for local and imported foods

Home-grown listeriosis outbreak shows all foods, including poultry, require rigorous testing
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Food Safety Agency must be established now

Such an agency, which was promised by the president, can prevent or combat many public health risks
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Despite SA’s red tape, corruption and lack of ...
Opinion
2.
TONY LEON: The president loves big numbers and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: White Gevaar in the DA cannot be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Heineken will have to cough up for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: High noon at SAA
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Fearmongering over chicken imports

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Baird gets it wrong, again

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Patel’s policy rules are pure lunacy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.