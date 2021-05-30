LETTER: Raising chicken prices hits poor

SA, with all its resources, is a very poor country for many reasons. We have a society that has the world’s highest unemployment rate, accompanied by mass poverty.

Many families struggle to pay for basic foods. Others are literally starving. Yet with all our problems, requiring so much energy and effort to fix, we regularly increase the price of chicken — the most popular and cheapest form of protein available.

Pick up any newspaper and you will read about some type of tariff action launched against poultry importers for importing cheaper chicken to feed the poor.

It’s obvious from various media reports that we have a healthy local chicken industry and the value of these disputed products, which appear to be of decent quality, will not break the bank.

Yet we are totally obsessed with terminating these imports, and in so doing raising food prices. It also appears this is in line with government philosophies and policies. Is this how we care for our poor? The mind boggles.

Craig Wilson

Gallo Manor

