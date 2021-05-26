Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Baird gets it wrong, again

SA imports chicken birds and cuts with a total market share of just under 15%. It is very simple to check this

26 May 2021 - 16:25
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
I see Francois Baird is at it again. He has tried so hard for the last few years to convince the gullible public that chicken imports of the cut and whole bird variety are much higher than they actually are. (“Casting aspersions on honesty of poultry industry is disingenuous,” May 24).

This year the figure they want us to swallow with our daily helping of poultry protein is 27%. Last year it was 30%. Sadly, this is not correct. SA imports chicken birds and cuts with a total market share of just under 15%. It is very simple to check this. Including paste in this figure merely renders the number fictitious. You may as well include turkey.

No matter how much he may flap his wings and chirp, Baird simply cannot change this figure. The imported chickens have come home to roost — all 15% of them. 

Anthony Peerie
Sandringham

