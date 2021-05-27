Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fearmongering over chicken imports

27 May 2021 - 05:00
Chickens on farm in Bapsfontein. Picture: Russell Roberts
Just as February follows January every year, an attack on imported poultry by the local industry is as predictable.

Numerous commentators believe the current tariff investigation to be a total farce, as local poultry [losses] have clearly been caused by large feed price increases and not dumped imports — a fact easily ascertained from the financial reports of leading local suppliers.

However, an avalanche of exaggerated claims about imports has again been launched by spokespersons for local chicken.

With respect to such claims, perhaps we can obtain some answers from these very vocal critics of imports:

*Why are they constantly attempting to create panic about a "dire" threat to SA poultry when their own employers don’t make such exaggerated claims and their trading results do not reflect this?

*Why do they include chicken paste, mechanically deboned meat that is not a chicken cut and is not manufactured locally, in the import statistics? Surely consistency and honesty would then dictate the inclusion of other chicken byproducts, such as eggs and soup?

*Why do they continually cite Ghana when attempting to show the SA industry is in "survival mode" when they know that that country, unlike SA, has a small, poorly equipped chicken industry?

*Why the fear of mass job cuts when the facts show job and productivity increases in the local chicken industry during the current investigation period?

It appears to me that these spokespeople either have been guilty of contrived exaggeration, or are simply unaware of the facts. They do their clients a grave disservice with such unprofessional conduct.

Anthony Peerie
Sandringham

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

