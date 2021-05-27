Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Patel’s policy rules are pure lunacy

We have a minister of trade, industry & competition who obviously does not understand basic economic principles

27 May 2021 - 05:00
SA was in economic crisis for decades before the arrival of Covid.

We have a minister of trade, industry & competition who obviously does not understand basic economic principles. Ebrahim Patel seems to truly believe he can grow our economy by a series of tariff hikes on imports.

The once-powerful steel industry is a shambles, with imports outpriced due to high tariffs and local buyers forced to pay top dollar from a single, not very efficient local manufacturer.

The chicken industry is another example of Patel economics. SA has a mature poultry industry— one of the most efficient in the world, we are told, yet the government has been attempting to drive out imports with a range of Patel-supported tariffs and duties that seem to pop up annually.

Imports are constantly portrayed in the media by a team of highly paid PR consultants as some type of monstrous threat to SA’s food security, when it’s very obvious that this is pure fantasy.

So poor South Africans are further burdened with annual price increases on their basic food of choice — high protein chicken.

Our neighbours and SA Customs Union (Sacu) partners are now complaining that Patel’s policy rules are killing their sugar and textile exports, and destroying jobs. These are serious problems, which could destroy the important Sacu alliance.

Our minister is also seeking to re-engineer the furniture and engineering sectors, among others.

With a series of so-called master plans and ongoing tariff hikes stunting imports, we can rest assured that our economic headwinds will become progressively worse. It’s pure lunacy.

Kerry Dee
Sydney, Australia

