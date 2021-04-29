Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Derek Chauvin was a political sacrifice to the woke left

When the administration of law enforcement and justice becomes subservient to ideology and political manipulation it is lost

29 April 2021 - 15:31
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Picture: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS RD PARTY
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Picture: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS RD PARTY

Retired soldiers A and C, aged in their 70s, went on trial this week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for the shooting of Joe McCann in 1972. McCann was the official Irish Republican Army (IRA) leader in the Markets area of the city.

The spot in Joy Street where he was shot was pointed out to me as a student in 1976 by the British army unit that took me out with them on patrol. “Be careful in this alley,” one squaddie whispered. “It’s a sniper’s dream when the moon is right.”

McCann is said to have killed 15 soldiers in this way. Soldiers A and C experienced extreme stress while patrolling the Markets for months at a time. When McCann resisted arrest, they did what soldiers are trained to do.

Their trial is politically motivated.

As was that of Derek Chauvin. He spent 19 years patrolling the mean streets of Indianapolis, receiving two medals of for valour and two commendations. Yes, there were also 18 complaints, but he was disciplined for only one. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and even the US president, made it clear in advance what the verdict should be.

Chauvin’s former employer, the City of Minneapolis, had paid the Floyd family $27m in compensation when the jurors were being chosen for his trial. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act had already passed US Congress. Chauvin was a political sacrifice to the woke left.

SA’s Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has become political, too. Why else is Western Cape judge president John Hlophe still in office? How else to explain the JSC’s appalling interview of David Unterhalter for the Constitutional Court?    

When the administration of law enforcement and justice becomes subservient to ideology and political manipulation it is lost. The struggle has always been to maintain the law on a higher level, to keep it in some way objective and pure. Now, sucked into the mire on every front, its loss will be keenly felt. Only then it will be too late.

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

