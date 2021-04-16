Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must purge itself to survive

The vast majority of the ANC voting base no longer trusts the edicts from Luthuli House

16 April 2021 - 16:33
Your editorial has horribly miscalculated the situation this country is inflicted with — how to punish the two fatally wounded elephants in the room, Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule (“You have a country to govern, Mr President”, April 15).

President Cyril Rhamphosa’s inactivity, as you put it, is not driven by any tactical calculus but rather his own uncertainty of what skeletons will come falling from his cupboards and when. We are seeing the classic scenario of those not yet implicated daring to cast a stone in their glass edifice. In political science we call that “paralysis of fear” as the legal apparatus turns against them.

The diminutive Jessie Duarte and so-called Marxist Gwede Mantashe can pontificate as long as they like about how to sanctify the guilty in their ranks, it does not moderate the reality on the ground — the vast majority of the ANC voting base no longer trusts the edicts that come from Luthuli House.

The wholesale corruption arising from Covid-19 was the last straw to the legions who no longer have jobs. The ANC will not save itself by playing musical chairs but by embarking on a wholesale purging of its ranks.

John Catsicas,Via e-mail

