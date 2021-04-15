Uncaptured: The story of Nenegate whistle-blower Mosilo Mothepu
As the CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, Mosilo Mothepu found herself in the heart of the state-capture beast. When she stepped up to talk about what was going on she found herself alone — isolated, intimidated and threatened
15 April 2021 - 05:00
It is Monday, October 26 2015. I’m in the office of Regiments Capital executive Eric Wood for our morning coffee and we’re chatting. Out of the blue, he says: "Mosilo, Jacob Zuma is going to fire the finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene."
It sounds like a bombshell. But in truth, I didn’t think much of it at the time. We didn’t concern ourselves much with ministers, even finance ministers. President Zuma had numerous midnight cabinet reshuffles during his tenure, so I wasn’t overly interested in this one...
