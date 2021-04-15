Features / Cover Story Uncaptured: The story of Nenegate whistle-blower Mosilo Mothepu As the CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory, Mosilo Mothepu found herself in the heart of the state-capture beast. When she stepped up to talk about what was going on she found herself alone — isolated, intimidated and threatened BL PREMIUM

It is Monday, October 26 2015. I’m in the office of Regiments Capital executive Eric Wood for our morning coffee and we’re chatting. Out of the blue, he says: "Mosilo, Jacob Zuma is going to fire the finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene."

It sounds like a bombshell. But in truth, I didn’t think much of it at the time. We didn’t concern ourselves much with ministers, even finance ministers. President Zuma had numerous midnight cabinet reshuffles during his tenure, so I wasn’t overly interested in this one...