LETTER: Ters dispute process streamlined

There are now dedicated officials to handle complaints from businesses

18 January 2021 - 16:36
I have spent hours every day since April 2020 trying desperately to sort out various problems arising from the payments made over the various stages of the lockdown from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

I am still sending more than 10 e-mails a day to the acting commissioner of the UIF. I am pleased to report that most of the outstanding disputes are slowly being resolved. In fact, the department of employment & labour has now put together a dispute resolution process that has a dedicated e-mail address and dispute form.

It is recommended that any business that still has outstanding issues with regard to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payment go to the department’s website and download the “Dispute Resolution Process with the Covid-19 Ters” dispute form.

These forms need to be sent to: andrew.simango@labour.gov.za. Dedicated officials have been appointed to handle these disputes, including Mzie Yawa, Basimane Dingaan and Allan Ragavaloo.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

