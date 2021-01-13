Talks on more Ters relief ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action
Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations
13 January 2021 - 05:10
Business and labour are locked in negotiations with the government over resuming the wage protection scheme for workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations.
While the government’s decision to return the country to level 3 of the lockdown will not have as severe an effect on the economy as was seen when almost all activity stopped in March, it has left the hospitality sector reeling...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now