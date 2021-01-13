National Talks on more Ters relief ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action Talks are under way in Nedlac to protect workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations BL PREMIUM

Business and labour are locked in negotiations with the government over resuming the wage protection scheme for workers affected by the tightening of lockdown regulations.

While the government’s decision to return the country to level 3 of the lockdown will not have as severe an effect on the economy as was seen when almost all activity stopped in March, it has left the hospitality sector reeling...