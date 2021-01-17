LETTER: Democrats and Republicans should rebuild stability

US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s speech in Congress was the finest a Republican could make, suspending fears that individual conscience and honour are unable to work under liberal democracy’s party system, which mainly turns representatives into servants.

Calmly and decently, without grandiloquence or political carping, he showed, with examples, that Democrats have no moral superiority, no right to sermonise, but only that democracy cannot side with Donald Trump. If principle is involved here at all, that is the principle.

A day or so later, the news was that McConnell had thought further; he feels Republicans should purge the party of Trump and his legacy. All of a sudden the solution seemed obvious, a clear and undeniable duty: House Republicans must vote to impeach their rogue president. It was not an argument, not even difficult any more. It is democracy to do so. And so they decided.

But a week is a long time in politics. Now there are at least three objections and serious concerns on both sides: conviction will worsen, not heal divisions in the US; a vindictive reaction is inherently undesirable and itself undemocratic; and if the Senate fails to convict him, Trump will be vindicated and his supporters and cause encouraged, the worst possible outcome.

President-elect Joe Biden and McConnell are said to have a sound working relationship. The best solution now could well be a political deal that saves the Republican Party’s face and allows the new administration to get on with its monumental task of building America back from Covid and a threatening period of civil unrest.

No doubt talks are going on through multiple channels. The wise will wait and see.

Paul Whelan

