Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Democrats and Republicans should rebuild stability

17 January 2021 - 20:00
US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on December 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TOM WILLIAMS
US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on December 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/TOM WILLIAMS

US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s speech in Congress was the finest a Republican could make, suspending fears that individual conscience and honour are unable to work under liberal democracy’s party system, which mainly turns representatives into servants.

Calmly and decently, without grandiloquence or political carping, he showed, with examples, that Democrats have no moral superiority, no right to sermonise, but only that democracy cannot side with Donald Trump. If principle is involved here at all, that is the principle.

A day or so later, the news was that McConnell had thought further; he feels Republicans should purge the party of Trump and his legacy. All of a sudden the solution seemed obvious, a clear and undeniable duty: House Republicans must vote to impeach their rogue president. It was not an argument, not even difficult any more. It is democracy to do so. And so they decided.

But a week is a long time in politics. Now there are at least three objections and serious concerns on both sides: conviction will worsen, not heal divisions in the US; a vindictive reaction is inherently undesirable and itself undemocratic; and if the Senate fails to convict him, Trump will be vindicated and his supporters and cause encouraged, the worst possible outcome.

President-elect Joe Biden and McConnell are said to have a sound working relationship. The best solution now could well be a political deal that saves the Republican Party’s face and allows the new administration to get on with its monumental task of building America back from Covid and a threatening period of civil unrest.

No doubt talks are going on through multiple channels. The wise will wait and see.

Paul Whelan
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Sarah Cooper: ‘Trump is the most dangerous man to ever hold office’

The comedian on the power of satire — and what the president really thinks of her lip-sync TikTok videos
Opinion
1 day ago

Faced with a crumbling empire, Donald Trump will struggle to come back

President entered office worth $3bn and will leave about $500m poorer, while his buildings are saddled with more than $1bn in debt
Companies
6 hours ago

Donald Trump’s lasting legacy is a right-leaning judiciary

Newly appointed judges number in the hundreds, all of them Republican and all confirmed quickly by Mitch McConnell
World
1 day ago

How Capitol Hill protests stack up against those in SA

The actions of the police and the national scale are just two differentiators
Opinion
4 hours ago

Washington battens down its hatches ahead of inauguration

Officials are racing to track and disrupt active plots in what some say is the biggest security challenge since the days after September 11
World
15 hours ago

Biden plans $1.9-trillion stimulus for pandemic-hit economy

Stimulus package  includes funding for vaccine rollout and direct relief to households as well as small businesses
World
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: With SA having relegated itself ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The state of the ANC
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Mohammad Karaan was united practical experience ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: SA’s Covid spirit animals
Opinion
5.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: ANC has dropped the vaccine ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Can Donald Trump be impeached after leaving office?

World / Americas

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Trump’s golfing comeuppance almost as bad as losing the election

Opinion / Columnists

Trump impeached for a second time after US Capitol assault

World / Americas

The ultimate reality show: ‘You’re Fired’

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.