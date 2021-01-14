Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Trump’s golfing comeuppance almost as bad as losing the election BL PREMIUM

By December 30 former-president-in-waiting Donald Trump had spent 298 days on the golf course after he was inaugurated in front of the biggest crowd no-one saw a lifetime ago in 2017.

That is according to the people at TrumpGolfCount.com (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/U_ikCP1KPoU3XG8mfW0Bh8?domain=trumpgolfcount.com), who have been keeping an eye on Trump’s visits after he lied when he said: “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.” ..