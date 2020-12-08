LETTER: Delaying of Thales-Zuma trial is a disgrace

Yet another postponement of the Thales-Zuma corruption trial makes a mockery of SA’s constitutional obligations that “law or conduct inconsistent with [the constitution] is invalid, and the obligations imposed by it must be fulfilled” (“Jacob Zuma corruption case postponed again,” December 8).

That provision of section 2 is then restated in section 237, that “all constitutional obligations must be performed diligently and without delay”. More than 20 years have elapsed since evidence emerged in 1998 that European arms companies with collusion of their governments (British, German, Swedish as well as French) were bribing the ANC ahead of the 1999 election.

The arms deal scandal unleashed the culture of corruption that has all but destroyed SA’s hard-won struggle over apartheid. Zuma was just one of many within the ANC who sold their souls.

In Thales’s former guise as Thomson CSF, then 100% owned by the French government, Thomson CSF flouted the 1977 UN arms embargo against apartheid. It has a track record in SA, Taiwan and elsewhere that confirms it as organised crime on a scale that makes even the Mafia look like saints. The French government continues to hold the controlling shareholding in Thales.

It is inexplicable that Thomson CSF/Thales has been allowed to do business in post-apartheid SA. Thales’s former lawyer, Ajay Sooklal, has testified how he twice accompanied Zuma to the Elysee Palace in Paris for banquets with both former French presidents Chirac and Sarkozy to negotiate bribes regarding Thomson’s subcontracts to the German frigate contracts.

As we have since learnt, the code was Zuma’s declaration, “I see the lights on the Eiffel Tower are shining brightly tonight.” Chirac is now dead, and Sarkozy is presently on trial in France for numerous corruption allegations. A defiant Sarkozy faces 10 years in jail and, like Zuma, whinges that he has never done anything corrupt.

Given the hundreds of billions looted from SA by Zuma, the Guptas, the arms companies et al and consequent poverty suffered by millions of our people, it is disgraceful that our judicial system is so dysfunctional that it cannot even set and stick to a date for a trial dealing with 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. Meanwhile, the lawyers who collude with this charade are lining their pockets at taxpayers’ expense.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War SA

