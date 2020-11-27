Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC fails to hold members to account

ANC constitution sets the bar low for members facing criminal charges

27 November 2020 - 10:00
It is a well-known fact that the quality of the advice given by senior counsel is often directly proportional to the quality of the instructions given to them. Little is known of the questions posed by Luthuli House to the silk engaged to advise on the position of those in the ANC who find themselves in the dock in our criminal courts facing serious charges.

Rule 25.17 of the ANC constitution sets the bar very low. Members are prohibited from engaging in conduct “which has the potential” to bring the ANC into disrepute. Anything that “detracts from the character, values and integrity of the ANC” may be proscribed by its internal integrity commission.

The antics of Ace, the behaviour of Bongo and the zeal with which Zuma tramples the rule of law all suggest conduct that clearly has the potential to bring the ANC into disrepute. It is lamentable that no appropriate steps of any kind are taken against them and their ilk by those responsible for holding the members of the ANC to account.

Hopefully the electorate will take heed of the paralysis afflicting ANC structures and vote accordingly in future elections. Politicians who selflessly serve the common weal are preferable to those who have the potential to choose kleptocracy above the best interests of the public.

Paul Hoffman 
Accountability Now

