LETTER: Justice for all ... except some

If we take the perdurable Jessie Duarte’s words at face value, the ANC has again shown its arrogance, inconsistency and cowardice. She maintains that secretary-general Ace Magashule will not have to step aside, despite being arrested for serious offences. Yet at its national executive committee meeting a few months ago the ANC made a big song and dance about rooting out corruption within its ranks, and that those implicated would automatically have to “step aside” while cases were heard.

The reason for the sudden change is obvious: the ANC is scared to death that the Zuma faction — still very much alive — will cause ructions, further tearing the party apart. It is more concerned about this fallout than bringing a crook to book. And it’s cocking a snook at the nation at large, which has been looking forward to the day top politicians are nailed for bringing the country to its knees.

So Ace needn’t worry about being out of pocket: he’ll be on full pay during the duration of a trial that will probably go the same way as that of Jacob Zuma. The ANC is a sordid mess.

Cliff Buchler

George

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.