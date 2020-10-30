LETTER: Mboweni’s immoral MTBPS

Any finance minister who would agree to append their name to the grossly immoral medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) delivered on Wednesday would be sure to go down in history as not only a failure but an imprudent miscalculator worthy of lampooning.

It is a sad state of affairs that Tito Mboweni is the best the ANC can offer, and he is losing credibility faster than he can strip Stats SA of its resources — perhaps to hide statistics that lay bare his scandalous mismanagement of the public purse and its effects on the people of this country.

Mboweni was seen as the snappy clothing on an administration skimpily clad in credibility; a lone, sane voice in a cabinet of has-beens and tired communists just in it for the “what if the Soviets had won” fantasy; and the maverick adviser in our invertebrate president’s ear.

But, alas, he has been revealed as man who can countenance defunding the police, higher education, health, Stats SA and struggling municipalities, all to fund a pet project, in reality an apartheid relic that is not worth the time and attention it gets.

The president cannot and will not sack Mboweni, as much as he deserves to go, as much as he deserves a tongue lashing from the public.

Makhosini Nkosi

Mowbray

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.