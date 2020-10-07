Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Different laws for whites in SA

White farmers’ behaviour during their protest shows they don’t respect the laws of this country

07 October 2020 - 15:43
Police minister Bheki Cele. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former president Thabo Mbeki was correct when he characterised SA as a country of two nations: black and white. What happened at the Senekal magistrate’s court is an indication that not all are equal before the law, and that the laws of this country depend on the colour of the skin.

There was nothing wrong with white farmers protesting farm murders. However, their behaviour during their protest shows that they don’t respect the laws of this country. How can one have the guts to pull out a firearm inside a court, and worse — burn a police vehicle just outside?

Yet the police did nothing to stop it. Not a single teargas canister was fired, at least judging from the videos and photographs that have been circulating. This shows that the police are biased, including police minister Bheki Cele.

If no action is taken against the perpetrators of violence today, we can expect anarchy to rule in this country. The minister needs to act fast before things get out of hand.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

This is the state of crime in SA, and it is worse than before

SA reported the highest number of murders in a decade, with an average of just more than 58 people killed every day
Monuments ‘glorifying’ SA’s divisive past should be relocated

Ramaphosa says in Heritage Day message that building a truly nonracial society means being sensitive to the experiences of all of SA's people
