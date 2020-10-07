LETTER: Different laws for whites in SA

Former president Thabo Mbeki was correct when he characterised SA as a country of two nations: black and white. What happened at the Senekal magistrate’s court is an indication that not all are equal before the law, and that the laws of this country depend on the colour of the skin.

There was nothing wrong with white farmers protesting farm murders. However, their behaviour during their protest shows that they don’t respect the laws of this country. How can one have the guts to pull out a firearm inside a court, and worse — burn a police vehicle just outside?

Yet the police did nothing to stop it. Not a single teargas canister was fired, at least judging from the videos and photographs that have been circulating. This shows that the police are biased, including police minister Bheki Cele.

If no action is taken against the perpetrators of violence today, we can expect anarchy to rule in this country. The minister needs to act fast before things get out of hand.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

