National NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s crime situation still resembles a war zone Latest statistics show that far from things getting better, as the police minister vowed in 2018, they have become worse BL PREMIUM

Back in September 2018, police minister Bheki Cele described SA’s crime situation as being close to a war zone.

“On average 57 people are murdered a day, which brings us close to a war zone ... yet we are not at war‚” Cele told MPs at the time, citing the 2017/2018 crime statistics.