National NEWS ANALYSIS — SA must enforce existing alcohol laws, not create new ones Extrapolating from stats compiled from hotspots or simply drawing on recycled but never tested anecdotal ‘evidence’, the anti-alcohol lobby proposes evermore prohibitionist regulation BL PREMIUM

The announcement that liquor sales will resume under strictly constrained hours of sale and delivery volumes reflects the continuing concerns about managing the consumption of alcohol in the midst of the pandemic.

It also reveals the strength of the prohibitionist lobby within the ANC.