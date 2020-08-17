NEWS ANALYSIS — SA must enforce existing alcohol laws, not create new ones
Extrapolating from stats compiled from hotspots or simply drawing on recycled but never tested anecdotal ‘evidence’, the anti-alcohol lobby proposes evermore prohibitionist regulation
17 August 2020 - 16:54
The announcement that liquor sales will resume under strictly constrained hours of sale and delivery volumes reflects the continuing concerns about managing the consumption of alcohol in the midst of the pandemic.
It also reveals the strength of the prohibitionist lobby within the ANC.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now