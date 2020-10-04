LETTER: Citizens have a new tool to replace tired politics

I don’t believe it serves any purpose to lament the level to which the time-honoured institution of public debate has fallen in the “face-off” between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the US presidential race. Nor do I see any point in amending the rules to try to cure the charade in which they participated. The outcome of this process is fast becoming irrelevant, not only in the US but elsewhere too.

We should all turn off our television sets. Why should we give oxygen to an act of such public disgrace? How would any citizen, after such a direct and vituperative attack, ever be persuaded to support a leader of the other side after election, as is required in a vibrant democracy? All trust has been destroyed. Under either of these banners, no-one would dare trust their neighbour in an opposite camp enough to work together for the common good. Such an action would risk one being used for someone else’s end.

In these conditions, it is notable how citizens, more recently, have started to collaborate in a so-called depoliticised environment, in which one’s political membership or alignment is of less importance given the objective to be achieved. We see this in mass movements where people take to the street to register their protest against the status quo, or unacceptable leadership behaviour.

The action works well as a first step to mobilise public opinion and garner support for a just cause but, regretfully, it remains a blunt instrument. Weight of numbers is generally not enough to match the resources and efficiency of a state to crush a movement before its objectives can be reached.

Social media has, thankfully, changed everything. The citizen can now exercise power of their own to influence outcomes, and do so merely by tapping into their own network, no matter how informal. Under these conditions, a new political alliance between citizens is possible, free of affiliations that stifle expression until use can be made of the ballot box.

Peter E Richards

Rondebosch

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.