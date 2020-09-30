Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Trump hijacks presidential debate with street-fighting spectacle Coverage serves only to reinforce disservice to public, who are denied chance of real understanding BL PREMIUM

Asking Donald Trump to participate in a presidential debate is a like asking a fish to perform a headstand — it is simply outside the realm of possibility. And so it was with Tuesday night’s debate in the US.

There was such utter contempt, such flagrant abandonment by Trump of the norms and practices that accompany these types of exercises, that it seems not unreasonable to believe he simply has not the first clue of how they’re supposed to work.