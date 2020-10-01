LETTER: ANC survives on corrupt payoffs

The National Prosecuting Authority is at last starting to arrest (at least B-list) corrupt cadres of the governing party. It is crystal clear that the ANC and its structures survive to a large extent on payoffs from corrupt contracts. How can this be otherwise?

In older, well-established democracies, political parties are funded by donations from business and private people, who, by and large, earn honest income in a competitive, thriving economy. At this stage of our history we don’t have such an inclusive economy as far as supporters of the governing party are concerned. If we want to move away from entrenched corruption we need a different approach.

We should introduce a substantially enhanced state-funded scheme to subsidise all political parties pro-rated to their representation in parliament. A relatively small annual budget should suffice to maintain political parties and underpin democracy.

While there will still be corrupt contracts awarded to cadres, this state support will remove the moral ground, as it were, for corruption. It will then be far easier to prosecute and, eventually, send to prison the perpetrators of grand fraud on the public purse.

Adequate government support for political parties should alter the victimhood culture prevalent in the country, which, unfortunately, creates a facilitating political climate for inflated or entirely fictitious contracts. As the country achieves a growing and more inclusive economy, the subsidy could gradually fall away.

We would then have become a more normal democracy, with political parties funded by individuals and companies operating outside the state sector.

Willem Cronje,Via e-mail

