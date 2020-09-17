Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Advice about Eskom pension fund is misguided

The ambition to make development investments leading to societal change is best left to professionals that have a reputation

17 September 2020 - 13:39
The Eskom Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
As a pensioner member of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF), I am greatly disturbed at the recommendations made by employed personnel (“Institutional investors have financial might to change mindsets and investment patterns”, September 14).

The investment performance as shown on the EPPF website continues to underperform its benchmark (and hence investment objective) over all periods, a significant portion of which Ndabe Mkhize appears to have overseen. These investments were mainly in vanilla asset classes that have a long history, reasonable transaction costs and, more importantly, a level of transparency.

This ambition to make development investments lead to societal changes is best left to professionals that have a reputation, track record and function to manage change. Let the EPPF remain a retirement saving vehicle for current and past Eskom employees.

Henny le Roux
Brits

ALLAN GREENBLO: Did Mboweni think this one through?

It’s impossible that the minister was unaware of the matter that lay behind a judgment involving the man he has temporarily appointed to do the work ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Five-point checklist for choosing a trust fund for your minor beneficiaries

Make sure your child’s guardian is good with money
Money
2 weeks ago

Eskom pension fund pays out R104m Covid-19 relief bonus

Pensioners receive R3,500 to R5,425 special bonus at beginning of August
National
1 month ago

