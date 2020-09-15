Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa is not going to save SA

15 September 2020
So, President Cyril Ramaphosa thinks history will absolve him? (“History will absolve me, says Ramaphosa”, September 9). It won’t. He will be proclaimed guilty of the final act that turned Africa’s equivalent of “The Pearl of the Antilles” into a failed state.

If he was actually going to do something about corruption it would have happened by now. As soon as the EFF started twittering “Attack Clicks”, he would have had the police there and Julius Malema in handcuffs. But the police have been neutered since Marikana, and Malema is still revelling in his “there’s no such thing as bad publicity” stunt.

This is the same president who said recently, after ravaging our economy with the iniquities of BEE and then cutting its throat with his Covid lockdown regulations, that “SA must now rise to its true economic potential”. Any South Africans who still think Ramaphosa is going to save the country, can only blame themselves for what’s coming.

If he really wants even a modicum of sympathy from history he should admit his dismal failure, resign and describe the ANC as an irredeemably malignant tumour in the country’s body politic for which the only cure is total excision. Even the government of Lebanon was able to do that.

I am sick of hearing that there is no alternative to the ANC. There are lots of decent, incorruptible and competent people who could stop our ship from sinking if only the rotting dead whale of the ANC was rolled off them so they could breathe.      

James Cunningham, Camps Bay

