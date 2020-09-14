Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: A most welcome change of pace We do have options to deal with our generating challenges — it is in no way a hopeless situation BL PREMIUM

The report card for SA’s second-quarter GDP performance was always going to be dire and serve to remind us of the size of the challenge we all have in rebuilding the economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic — and rebuilding it not into what it was before we headed into this crisis but recasting it so we finally get onto a much higher growth and employment trajectory.

In facing up to this challenge, it was encouraging to see the urgency with which President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed our economic plight. His urgency was backed by the announcement from the department of mineral resources and energy that the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) had set in motion plans to add about 11,000MW of additional power to our strained grid from 2022.