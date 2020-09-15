Opinion PETER BRUCE: Operation Vulindlela: more sleight of hand than magic wand With the new project, the finance minister has simply created another expectation he will struggle to fulfil. It also exposes the limits of the Treasury’s reach BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had impishly set the country up for the mild disappointment he finally delivered at the weekend.

In the wake of second-quarter GDP figures released earlier last week, showing that, annualised, GDP had dropped 51% (or 16.4% from the first to the second three months), Mboweni announced that he would not say anything in public about the shock numbers but that citizens interested in their economic future could read about it at the weekend.