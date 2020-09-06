LETTER: Lives of all oppressed matter

Allan Wolman wants US liberals to spread their focus beyond the US, particularly to Africa (“Black lives in Africa matter too”, August 31). I suggest all lives everywhere that are under threat become the concern of not only US liberals, but of all human rights-loving people.

Thus, dispossessed, discriminated, marginalised, oppressed and terrorised groups, be they among others Diego Garcians, Kashmiris, Uighurs, Native Americans, Palestinians, Aborigines or Rohingyas, should become the centre of our attention.

Wolman himself can start at home and, for example, focus on the plight of African asylum seekers in Israel, on Gazans who live in Israel’s biggest open-air prison and who recently were bombed for 11 consecutive days, and on West Bank Palestinians whose land is being stolen, and whose property in the form of crops, trees and homes are being destroyed daily.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your says. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.