LETTER: Lives of all oppressed matter

Dispossessed and terrorised groups such as Palestinians and Rohingyas should become the centre of attention too

06 September 2020 - 22:32
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest. Picture: REUTERS
Allan Wolman wants US liberals to spread their focus beyond the US, particularly to Africa (“Black lives in Africa matter too”, August 31). I suggest all lives everywhere that are under threat become the concern of not only US liberals, but of all human rights-loving people.

Thus, dispossessed, discriminated, marginalised, oppressed and terrorised groups, be they among others Diego Garcians, Kashmiris, Uighurs, Native Americans, Palestinians, Aborigines or Rohingyas, should become the centre of our attention.

Wolman himself can start at home and, for example, focus on the plight of African asylum seekers in Israel, on Gazans who live in Israel’s biggest open-air prison and who recently were bombed for 11 consecutive days, and on West Bank Palestinians whose land is being stolen, and whose property in the form of crops, trees and homes are being destroyed daily.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde 

FINANCIAL TIMES: China’s abuse of Uighurs is an outrage

Deradicalisation programme appears to be an attempt to eliminate an entire culture
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: At 75 years old, the UN’s multilateral system is buckling

Pillars of peace, human rights and development are under severe strain from the UN’s threadbare legitimacy and US populist nativism
Kashmir marks losing its autonomy a year ago as troops looks on

More than 200,000 troops guard the region of about 12-million people, a year after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked its self-rule
This is what Donald Trump has done in nearly four years, and what he has not

If Trump is defeated in the November 3 election, the new administration’s hardest challenge will be to restore the trustworthiness of the US
