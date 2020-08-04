Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Backlash against chief justice is sad indeed

Some South Africans try to use our right to freedom of expression against Mogoeng Mogoeng

04 August 2020 - 16:45
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: VATHISWA RUSELO

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has lived through apartheid and oppression. He has chosen to forgive and says he will continue to do so whenever he is wronged. He is an example of overcoming hatred with love, and yet he now faces a hateful backlash for expressing his personal views on Israel and the Israel-Palestine issue (“Mogoeng’s rationale is silly”, August 2).

He expressed his love for both sides, while also recognising that SA could play a constructive role in the long-awaited peace. That he dared say he loves Israel and prays for peace in Jerusalem was just too much for many Israel haters to bear.

Israel has much to offer SA, and healthy co-operation between the two nations would be a huge blessing to our nation. The narrative of lies concerning Israel is, however, so deeply entrenched in our media and government circles that it outweighs any possible rational and/or even-handed approach to the situation.

To use our constitution, the very one that ensures our freedom of belief and expression, against Mogoeng makes this a strange and sad day.

Vivienne Myburgh
Via e-mail

Public has a right to know judges’ strong views, says Mogoeng

The chief justice, a devout Christian, says judges should make their views transparent rather than have hidden ‘agendas’ disguised as ’impartiality’
National
6 days ago

Mogoeng dismisses Lucky Montana’s Zondo impeachment complaint

The chief justice said the complaint lacked substance, but Montana will appeal the decision, referring again to a ‘witch-hunt’
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Remember Madiba’s words on Palestine, Mogoeng

The learned judge seems to forget the parallels between Zionism and Afrikaner nationalism
Opinion
2 hours ago

Committee to probe complaint against the chief justice

The judicial conduct committee is to review Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on Israel after a complaint by Africa4Palestine
National
3 weeks ago

