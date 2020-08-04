LETTER: Backlash against chief justice is sad indeed

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has lived through apartheid and oppression. He has chosen to forgive and says he will continue to do so whenever he is wronged. He is an example of overcoming hatred with love, and yet he now faces a hateful backlash for expressing his personal views on Israel and the Israel-Palestine issue (“Mogoeng’s rationale is silly”, August 2).

He expressed his love for both sides, while also recognising that SA could play a constructive role in the long-awaited peace. That he dared say he loves Israel and prays for peace in Jerusalem was just too much for many Israel haters to bear.

Israel has much to offer SA, and healthy co-operation between the two nations would be a huge blessing to our nation. The narrative of lies concerning Israel is, however, so deeply entrenched in our media and government circles that it outweighs any possible rational and/or even-handed approach to the situation.

To use our constitution, the very one that ensures our freedom of belief and expression, against Mogoeng makes this a strange and sad day.

Vivienne Myburgh

Via e-mail

