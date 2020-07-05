LETTER: In defence of Mogoeng Mogoeng

Your editorial in support of the ANC statement with regard to the indictment against the chief justice refers (“Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments can wait until he retires”, June 30).

In terms of the constitution, the state cannot order anyone, whatever their work, in any circumstance, to be “secular”. If you are a true Christian you are not secular, you are holistically Christian and have collective/public requirements with regard to the faith. But that does not mean we are acting as politicians.

The use of the word secular concerning the chief justice’s professional work is therefore incorrect. He is required to work with “impartiality”, which he certainly seems to do, functioning as an exemplary professional. He is also not “judge, pastor and politician concurrently”, as he is a committed Christian who functions as a lay preacher (non-professional) and is not a “pastor leader” (typical church structure). The pastor comment is misleading to many people, particularly non-Christians. He is simply a judge who happens to be a Christian.

You see faith as a private matter, but that is incorrect too. Our public faith as Christians is our collective and public responsibility — the Great Commission of the New Testament. If we have to pay a price for our faith, so be it. But we do know the chief justice is not going to retract his statement. The loss of Mogoeng would certainly be to SA’s detriment, if it was to occur.

Margaret Ferguson

Cape Town

LETTERS: JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.