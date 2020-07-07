National Mogoeng’s call for Hlophe’s impeachment is driven by anti-Muslim bias, says his lawyer Lawyer's claim follows furore over chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on Israel-Palestinian conflict BL PREMIUM

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has slammed chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face an impeachment inquiry as biased, unconstitutional and potentially driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.

In a ten-page letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Hlophe’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu suggests that the judge president, his wife judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and judge Mushtak Parker — who recanted his claims that he had been assaulted by Hlophe — appeared “to have been the victims of a stinging rebuke and ruling of the chief justice” because they were Muslim.