Mogoeng’s call for Hlophe’s impeachment is driven by anti-Muslim bias, says his lawyer
Lawyer's claim follows furore over chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments on Israel-Palestinian conflict
07 July 2020 - 18:51
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has slammed chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s recommendation that he face an impeachment inquiry as biased, unconstitutional and potentially driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.
In a ten-page letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Hlophe’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu suggests that the judge president, his wife judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and judge Mushtak Parker — who recanted his claims that he had been assaulted by Hlophe — appeared “to have been the victims of a stinging rebuke and ruling of the chief justice” because they were Muslim.
