LETTER: Crank up heat against crooks

While the 70s Group is to be commended for seeking to liberate SA from the ravages of corruption, it is not enough to treat the symptoms alone.

The cause of rampant corruption is the culture of impunity from the consequences of corrupt activities. That culture has mushroomed due to the failure of the Zuma and Ramaphosa administrations to implement the law properly.

The law has been laid down in the Glenister litigation: it requires an independent entity that is specialised, fully trained, free of political influence and interference from the executive and properly resourced to investigate and prosecute the corrupt without suffering the fate of the Scorpions.

The best-practice way to honour the rule of law in this regard is to establish a Chapter Nine integrity commission without delay.

The 70s Group would be well advised to invest its energy in lobbying the ministers of justice and of police to effect the changes in the criminal justice administration that are so sorely needed.

Giving effect to the Glenister rulings is not a “nice to have” — it is necessary if corruption is to be countered effectively and efficiently. Paying attention to what the justices of the Constitutional Court require is urgently needed.

Paul Hoffman SC

Accountability Now

