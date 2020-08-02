Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crank up heat against crooks

Glenister litigation requires independent, specialised entity that is free of political influence

02 August 2020 - 19:09
Picture: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Picture: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

While the 70s Group is to be commended for seeking to liberate SA from the ravages of corruption, it is not enough to treat the symptoms alone.

The cause of rampant corruption is the culture of impunity from the consequences of corrupt activities. That culture has mushroomed due to the failure of the Zuma and Ramaphosa administrations to implement the law properly.

The law has been laid down in the Glenister litigation: it requires an independent entity that is specialised, fully trained, free of political influence and interference from the executive and properly resourced to investigate and prosecute the corrupt without suffering the fate of the Scorpions.

The best-practice way to honour the rule of law in this regard is to establish a Chapter Nine integrity commission without delay.

The 70s Group would be well advised to invest its energy in lobbying the ministers of justice and of police to effect the changes in the criminal justice administration that are so sorely needed.

Giving effect to the Glenister rulings is not a “nice to have” — it is necessary if corruption is to be countered effectively and efficiently. Paying attention to what the justices of the Constitutional Court require is urgently needed.

Paul Hoffman SC
Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s crime situation still resembles a war zone

Latest statistics show that far from things getting better, as the police minister vowed in 2018, they have become worse
National
1 hour ago

SA had 58 murders a day in year to end-March, data shows

Crime is on the rise with law enforcement losing the battle, but the Covid-19 lockdown is expected to see figures improve this year
National
2 days ago

This is the state of crime in SA, and it is worse than before

SA reported the highest number of murders in a decade, with an average of just more than 58 people killed every day
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Spur’s fizzling sizzle is a tragedy
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Curbing public sector wages a test of ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Do you understand the game?
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: SA’s IMF loan carries echoes of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Not drinking and smoking is not saving ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: RSA Titanic ignores iceberg of developing country realities

Opinion / Letters

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The irredeemable disgrace of being corrupt

Opinion / Columnists

PAUL HOFFMAN: It’s time to take corruption to task, once and for all

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.