LETTER: RSA Titanic ignores iceberg of developing country realities

Desperate to appear decisive, the captain of RSA Titanic ignored the evidence of a low infection rate and chose to emulate the developed countries approach, completely ignoring our developing country realities. As a result the future of all South Africans has been irreparably compromised.

Despite the captain announcing a stimulus package costing about R500bn, the package reveals a true cost to taxpayers of more like R100bn. This package will run out in six months’ time and there will be no second chance.

In addition, the loss in real GDP translates to R9bn a day, which totals R259bn for the current lockdown. More if it is extended, even partially. Job losses are expected to add another 1-million to the 10.2-million already out of work and 30-million living in poverty. Of greater concern is the rise in the 8.2-million unemployed youth aged 15 to 34. This is where unrest will ferment most violently.

Before the lockdown the SA Reserve Bank estimated the economy will shrink by 6.1%, but many forecasters now expect it to be 10% as more collateral damage gets recorded. Factoring all this in yields a true cost of the lockdown to be at least R500bn.

RSA Titanic has done little to change the course of Covid-19. Testing has not ramped up to anything like the levels needed and health facilities still have a long way to go. Every year 480,000 people die in SA. This is broken down into 135,000 over 70, 130,000 aged 50-69, 175,000 aged 15-49, 7,000 from 5-14 and 33,000 under five.

The over-70s group, where about 70% of the deaths attributable to Covid-19 will occur due to co-morbidities, has 370 deaths per day. And RSA Titanic is now sinking ever faster under the decision relating to only 58 deaths that have been directly attributed to Covid 19 within two months, effectively one per day.

This makes a mockery of the decision to enforce the unaffordable lockdown. Every South African will experience financial hardship when the second round of infections begins and there is no possibility of a stimulus package. SA cannot afford this, let alone any extension, whatever form it may take.

John Taylor, Paarl

