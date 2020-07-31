Opinion / Columnists CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The irredeemable disgrace of being corrupt As SA accepts an enormous IMF loan to help us with Covid-19, corruption — out signature dish — makes us wonder where the money will really go BL PREMIUM

“Irredeemable! ” It’s my word of the week.

It’s is a word that applies to those South Africans on the take; greedy South Africans who are prepared to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor and the needy. Irredeemable.