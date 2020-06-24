ALLAN SECCOMBE: SpaceX shows what revolution is possible in SA
As the ANC plots how to use the Covid-19 pandemic to tighten its grip on the economy there's a lesson in what nimble entrepreneur Elon Musk is doing
24 June 2020 - 15:47
With the dead hand of government lying heavily on SA’s faltering economy long before the coronavirus pandemic, utterances from the leadership of the governing party that it wants to play a yet more active role can only be viewed with despair.
With its every move determined by political ideology, the ANC is determined not to waste the crisis engulfing SA and to use it to tighten its grip on the economy. It is driving its radical economic transformation agenda with barely a backwards glance.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now