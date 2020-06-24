Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: SpaceX shows what revolution is possible in SA As the ANC plots how to use the Covid-19 pandemic to tighten its grip on the economy there's a lesson in what nimble entrepreneur Elon Musk is doing BL PREMIUM

With the dead hand of government lying heavily on SA’s faltering economy long before the coronavirus pandemic, utterances from the leadership of the governing party that it wants to play a yet more active role can only be viewed with despair.

With its every move determined by political ideology, the ANC is determined not to waste the crisis engulfing SA and to use it to tighten its grip on the economy. It is driving its radical economic transformation agenda with barely a backwards glance.