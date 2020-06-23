National Challenge by Thales may delay Zuma’s corruption case for another two years French arms dealer and co-accused Thales challenges a racketeering charge, which may benefit Jacob Zuma BL PREMIUM

In a move that could delay the start of former president Jacob Zuma’s trial by another two years, his corruption co-accused, French arms company Thales, is preparing to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to charge it with racketeering.

This could prove beneficial to Zuma, who insists that he wants to go on trial as soon as October this year, because it will attack the rationality of the most serious charge he faces — racketeering, which relates to the operation of an organised criminal enterprise.