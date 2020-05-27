LETTER: UIF empty promises

It is incomprehensible that labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi has promulgated a law entitling workers to claim from the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF’s) temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) even if their employers did not register them or pay any contributions.

It is clear that the government has yet again given in to pressure from labour — what a bunch of wimps!

I run a small company and we have, without fail, complied with the UIF requirements concerning the registration of our employees and payment to Sars of monthly contributions. Yet three of our eight employees are still waiting for Ters payments for April.

Two of the outstanding claims relate to Zimbabweans who have paid UIF contributions for the 12 years they have worked for the company, yet Ters seems unable to process claims relating to foreigners. We have now also paid salaries for May (as would most companies by now), but it appears the May claim process is not yet even open.

I am beginning to suspect that this much-vaunted Ters assistance scheme is overwhelmed and cannot function effectively, while politicians take unworkable decisions and make statements to placate the unions but are devoid of truth.

Derek Pryce, Via e-mail

