LETTER: Uncaring, heartless, incompetent UIF

I run a hotel with 69 staff. We have been on the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) database for many years, some employees for as long as 23 years. Towards the end of March my accountants sent spreadsheets with all the relevant information to the UIF to claim Covid-19 relief.

We were told to open a UIF bank account, which we did. Then the department notified us that we needed to fill in our employee information on their spreadsheet. We did this too. After that submission we were given further instructions, and so it went on and on, submission after submission, almost eight times.

Then we were told we didn’t need the UIF account, that they would transfer the monies to our account. Yet to date they have paid only five employees. I have had to give staff members money for food. The department is so incompetent it defies understanding. We are left in the dark.

There is no help desk or anyone who can tell you the status of your claim. It is two months since our application and we’ve received no joy. Our staff are desperate. Do these people at the UIF have any understanding of what it is like to live without food? It boggles the mind!

Linkey Moodley

Via e-mail

