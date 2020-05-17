LETTER: The nuclear option

It is bizarre that a government department is advocating the building of more nuclear power stations with the slogan “a no-regret option”! (“ANC government is determined to pursue nuclear at any cost”, May 12).

Try selling that slogan to the people of Fukushima and Chernobyl.

What Eskom has failed to do for the full 40 years the ageing Koeberg power station has run, is to build a permanent repository for high-level radioactive waste.

One consequence of this failure is that Koeberg has now accumulated more than 1,000 tonnes of high-level radioactive waste within the municipal boundaries of SA’s second-largest city, Cape Town.

Keith Gottschalk

Claremont

