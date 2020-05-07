National Government to sound out nuclear options A 2,500MW nuclear plant is allowed for in the Integrated Resource Plan BL PREMIUM

The department of mineral resources and energy says it will sound out the market to determine the appetite for a 2,500MW nuclear plant as allowed for in government’s long-term energy plan, the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

Minister Gwede Mantashe and officials of the department briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on the annual strategic plan on Thursday. Included in the plan for the year is the development of a roadmap for 2,500MW of nuclear energy.