LETTER: Open the economy now

I am a businessman from the UK who moved to SA soon after its liberation in the 1990s and have substantial investments in the real estate and tourism sectors that are severely affected by the lockdown.

While the value of human life cannot be quantified in monetary terms, the management of the pandemic with the goal of saving the maximum number of lives is absolutely vital. For reasons extensively explained in the media, the lives lost from economic damage caused by government mismanagement will surely greatly outnumber the lives lost directly from Covid-19.

As with the Cape Town water crisis, when people were taught how to efficiently manage that resource, the population is now as well trained as possible in the precautions of hand washing, wearing face masks and social distancing. While borders will need to remain closed for a while longer, the economy should be fully opened up immediately to prevent irreversible, catastrophic damage.

The vulnerable should be encouraged to remain in isolation, with the government providing suitable accommodation (in empty hotels, guest houses and similar facilities) for those unable to do so at home. Employers have already been directed to provide safe workplaces. With these measures the rest of the population should be freed now to return to normality, as much as is possible.

If this not done untold damage will be the heritage we leave for the young people of this country.

Sam Nasser

Cape Town

