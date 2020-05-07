Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Refusal is confusing

07 May 2020 - 14:20
A staff member of a restaurant holds hand sanitiser for customers to use as a preventive measure in the international departures terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport on March 16 2020. Picture: AFP/GUILLEM SARTORIO
On March 24, just before the lockdown was imposed, I posted a Facebook comment on how proud I was of our president. He had my vote and I believed in our Rainbow Nation.

I am a sole proprietor of a restaurant. Some 95% of my employees are black and 90% are women. I applied to Johann Rupert’s Sukuma fund, ticking all the boxes, yet was refused after a “thorough” investigation.

I don’t understand this, unless this “thorough” investigation stopped at the “race” box where I ticked “white”. My staff have been contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for years and we applied correctly, yet this too was refused without a clear explanation.

My staff are black and I claimed for them, not for me. How can one continue to believe in this beautiful country?

Stephen Naude
Via e-mail

