LETTER: Refusal is confusing

On March 24, just before the lockdown was imposed, I posted a Facebook comment on how proud I was of our president. He had my vote and I believed in our Rainbow Nation.

I am a sole proprietor of a restaurant. Some 95% of my employees are black and 90% are women. I applied to Johann Rupert’s Sukuma fund, ticking all the boxes, yet was refused after a “thorough” investigation.

I don’t understand this, unless this “thorough” investigation stopped at the “race” box where I ticked “white”. My staff have been contributing to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for years and we applied correctly, yet this too was refused without a clear explanation.

My staff are black and I claimed for them, not for me. How can one continue to believe in this beautiful country?

Stephen Naude

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.