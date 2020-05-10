Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Are we the real lemmings in lockdown?

10 May 2020 - 21:17
Residents queue at a temporary Covid-19 coronavirus testing station in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, May 8 2020. Picture: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP
Residents queue at a temporary Covid-19 coronavirus testing station in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, May 8 2020. Picture: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP

Contrary to popular opinion, lemmings (the cute arctic hamster-like rodents) don’t suffer mass hysteria and jump into the sea in vast numbers to drown. It was an early example of fake news spread by Walt Disney Productions in a 1950s movie called White Wilderness.

However, history is packed with stories of mass hysteria by humans. While tulip mania was relatively harmless, the majority of other instances, including preacher Jim Jones’s poison party in Guyana, or all those otherwise reasonable Germans who followed a psychopath to the very gates of hell, were not.

It is always easier to identify mass hysteria looking back than when it is actually happening. We should have been alerted by the completely irrational purchase of toilet paper, and the monotonous justification from our leaders that the best scientific advice was being followed.

It’s not that I am a Covid-19 denier. This virus has killed many people. But apocalyptic clips from Italian hospitals, the Imperial College model and  daily doses of death-rate reinforcement and warlike jargon on news channels have panicked governments and the rest of us into accepting total lockdowns.

Now the temporary insanity is beginning to clear. Dr Neil Ferguson’s firing from the  UK’s ironically named “Sage” scientific advisory group for breaching his own social-distancing regulations shows how important he really thought the rules were. US university studies are showing that far more people have survived the Covid-19 infection than was previously understood. The much-criticised Swedish approach has suddenly become the darling of the World Health Organisation.

As we start to survey the unnecessary economic destruction with saner eyes, maybe some leaders will mutter: “Oh God, what have we done?”   

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Forecasts are pointing at a ghastly future

If the findings of the world’s leading economists hold any lessons for SA, it’s not looking good at all
Opinion
3 hours ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Paternalistic state wants everyone to zip it while it muddles along

The private sector has far more data on the economy than those calling the shots
Opinion
3 hours ago

AYABONGA CAWE: A new budget is required to help SA navigate uncharted territory

With the economy in dire straits, all solutions need to be put on the table
Opinion
7 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Level of economic transactions will provide a window on lockdown landscape

Sacci’s trade conditions survey for April will cover a full month of level 5 conditions
Economy
7 hours ago

Global economy and business insurance at risk if Covid-19 forces payouts

The Federation of European Risk Management Associations has launched a task-force to look at business cover for catastrophic risks
World
3 days ago

Uncertainty over lockdown punches business confidence to 35-year lows

Though SA entered a marginally less restricted lockdown at the beginning of May, the effects on the economy are still expected to be deep
Economy
3 days ago

