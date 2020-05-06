LETTER: Please, please, just reopen the economy

During the lockdown I have been swamped by thousands of e-mails on a weekly basis and hundreds of WhatsApps complaining about the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and its inefficiencies and the devastation caused by the halt in business activity.

I have also received more than 200 queries from different companies about the systems needed to dismiss employees for operational requirements (retrench). As of this week, I have already spoken to 20 employers who collectively want to dismiss more than 200 employees. This avalanche of dismissals shows how the prediction made by the Treasury last week of 3-million to 7-million being retrenched will probably come to pass.

There is clear evidence showing that poverty worsens the nation’s ability to fight off disease. Poverty is going to be a lot more destructive than Covid-19. Each day we see more and more businesses going downhill and fewer and fewer people being employed.

This is a desperate plea to the presidency to go back to the advisers from the business community and heed their desperate call for a reopening of the economy.

Michael Bagraim MP

DA labour spokesperson

