LETTER: Please, please, just reopen the economy

Avalanche of dismissals shows the prediction of up to 7-million people being retrenched will probably come to pass

06 May 2020 - 16:21
Jobless guys looking for piece jobs in Meredale, Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK
During the lockdown I have been swamped by thousands of e-mails on a weekly basis and hundreds of WhatsApps complaining about the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and its inefficiencies and the devastation caused by the halt in business activity.

I have also received more than 200 queries from different companies about the systems needed to dismiss employees for operational requirements (retrench). As of this week, I have already spoken to 20 employers who collectively want to dismiss more than 200 employees. This avalanche of dismissals shows how the prediction made by the Treasury last week of 3-million to 7-million being retrenched will probably come to pass.

There is clear evidence showing that poverty worsens the nation’s ability to fight off disease. Poverty is going to be a lot more destructive than Covid-19. Each day we see more and more businesses going downhill and fewer and fewer people being employed.

This is a desperate plea to the presidency to go back to the advisers from the business community and heed their desperate call for a reopening of the economy.

Michael Bagraim MP
DA labour spokesperson

Covid-19 lockdown leads to huge fall in private-sector business in April

Research done for the Treasury suggests that SA’s economy could shrink anywhere between 5.6% and 16%
Thys du Toit issues appeal for SA’s economy to reopen

Coronation Asset Managers co-founder has also appealed for meaningful reforms as Covid-19 deals additional damage to SA businesses
CAROL PATON: Patel’s red pen will help to write an economic horror story

The trade & industry minister has made seemingly arbitrary decisions on which sectors can resume work
