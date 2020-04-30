Companies / Transport & Tourism

News Leader

WATCH: Have SAA’s employees run out of runway?

Business Day TV talks to various aviation industry professionals about the options made available for the embattled airline’s staff

30 April 2020 - 07:46 Business Day TV
An SAA aircraft on the runway at OR Tambo International Airport.
An SAA aircraft on the runway at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

SAA employees face a looming deadline to choose between the business rescue practitioners’ proposed retrenchment package or a deal agreed to, in principle, with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and unions.

Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Linden Birns, SA Cabin Crew Association deputy president Christopher Shabangu and Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla about the available options.

LETTER: No silver bullet for SAA and Eskom

The ANC should realise that Pravin Gordhan cannot save the state-owned enterprises, and that privatisation is inevitable
Opinion
1 day ago

CARTOON: Pravin’s SAA home brew

Wednesday, April 29 2020
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: What’s Gordhan up to?

Even well-run airlines are on their knees, so what future does a badly mismanaged national carrier have?
Opinion
2 days ago

SA’s aviation industry ‘on verge of collapse’

Nearly half-a-million jobs are at risk and many airlines have enough cash to last just more two months, says Airlines Association of Southern Africa ...
National
1 day ago

SAA liquidation put on hold, says government

The parties agreed to work towards a “national asset which is internationally competitive, viable, sustainable and profitable”
National
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Telkom cuts fibre prices and doubles internet ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Edcon succumbs as Covid-19 brings premature end ...
Companies
3.
E-commerce bosses lock horns with Ebrahim Patel ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Low oil prices put Sasol on the spot
Companies
5.
Landlords have been preparing for loss of Edcon ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.