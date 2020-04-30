News Leader
WATCH: Have SAA’s employees run out of runway?
Business Day TV talks to various aviation industry professionals about the options made available for the embattled airline’s staff
30 April 2020 - 07:46
SAA employees face a looming deadline to choose between the business rescue practitioners’ proposed retrenchment package or a deal agreed to, in principle, with public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and unions.
Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Linden Birns, SA Cabin Crew Association deputy president Christopher Shabangu and Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla about the available options.