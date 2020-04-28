Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Will institutional investors please speak up?

There has been a deafening silence on life after coronavirus from those entrusted with managing savings and pensions funds

28 April 2020 - 17:18
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Suzette Viviers and Colin Habberton raise an interesting and important issue (“Covid-19 may create an investor culture of care and responsibility”, April 25). Barrels of virtual ink have been spilt on the effect of the pandemic on individual lives and business.

Some attention has also been paid to the depressingly devastating effect of events in the financial markets on personal savings and pensions; Bruce Whitfield’s column in the Financial Mail being perhaps the most recent example (“Covid-19 just got personal”, April 28).

But we hear very little about what actions institutional investors — those with whom we have entrusted our savings and pension plans — are taking in response to this crisis.

Just more than a week ago, The Economist’s Buttonwood observed that investor activism practitioners had gone rather quiet as a result of the pandemic but, channelling Arnold Schwarzenegger, warned that “they’ll be back”.

Viviers and Habberton suggest that now, above all, is the time when investors should be active and engaged. The days to come will show who heeds this call.

Gary Cundill
Wilderness

LETTER: Alcohol costs the economy

Covid-19 pandemic offers the government an opportunity to reform the sector
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Covid-19 recovery depends on property rights

SA cannot seek financial support from the international community while following a policy of expropriation without compensation
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Vital for the state to support manufacturers

This is an opportune time to provide the right conditions for sectors that are competitive
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Oom Cyril has got this

President has pretended to proceed with expropriation while trying to numb its radical tones
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: What Freedom Day under lockdown?

The government should be taken to court for depriving the people of their constitutionally guaranteed liberties and economic wellbeing
Opinion
21 hours ago

