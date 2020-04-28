LETTER: Will institutional investors please speak up?

Suzette Viviers and Colin Habberton raise an interesting and important issue (“Covid-19 may create an investor culture of care and responsibility”, April 25). Barrels of virtual ink have been spilt on the effect of the pandemic on individual lives and business.

Some attention has also been paid to the depressingly devastating effect of events in the financial markets on personal savings and pensions; Bruce Whitfield’s column in the Financial Mail being perhaps the most recent example (“Covid-19 just got personal”, April 28).

But we hear very little about what actions institutional investors — those with whom we have entrusted our savings and pension plans — are taking in response to this crisis.

Just more than a week ago, The Economist’s Buttonwood observed that investor activism practitioners had gone rather quiet as a result of the pandemic but, channelling Arnold Schwarzenegger, warned that “they’ll be back”.

Viviers and Habberton suggest that now, above all, is the time when investors should be active and engaged. The days to come will show who heeds this call.

Gary Cundill

Wilderness